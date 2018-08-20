Arlington National Cemetery plans 70-acre expansion

Arlington National Cemetery is planning a 70-acre southern expansion, and a meeting Wednesday aims to share the latest on the project and to hear public opinion of it.

WASHINGTON — Arlington National Cemetery is planning a 70-acre southern expansion, and a meeting Wednesday aims to share the latest on the project and to hear public opinion of it.

Unless changes are made, the cemetery expects to run out of room in about 25 years. The proposed expansion would provide space for at least 40,000 to 60,000 additional burials.

It is estimated the plan would allow the cemetery to remain open and active through the mid-2050s.

To make it happen, several roads would have to be closed or realigned, and the Air Force Memorial would be incorporated into the design.

See images of the proposed project here and here.

A draft environmental assessment of the project has been released, and the cemetery wants to know what the public thinks of it.

The open-house style meeting will be held 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, located at 900 South Orme St. in Arlington, Virginia.

For those who can’t attend the meeting, written comments can be submitted as long as they’re received by the close of business on Sept. 22. Here’s the flyer for Wednesday’s meeting.

