HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ returns to Arlington, features local couple

HGTV’s “House Hunters” returned to Arlington once more this month to help a couple find their first home.

Alex Ordonez, the couple’s real estate broker at HomeSmart Realty, says HGTV picked his clients after he submitted an application with the show. “House Hunters” began filming with Ordonez and his clients last Tuesday (Aug. 7) and Thursday (Aug. 9) and will pick up work again on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24.

Ordonez says the pair are newlyweds who currently live in the county, and are now looking to buy their first home.

He expects the episode will air sometime in the coming months.

“House Hunters” has filmed in the county several times over the last few years, including in 2012 and 2014.

