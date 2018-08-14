202
Home » Arlington, VA News » HGTV's 'House Hunters' returns…

HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ returns to Arlington, features local couple

By ARLnow.com | @ARLnowDOTcom August 14, 2018 10:45 am 08/14/2018 10:45am
Share
Realtor Alex Ordonez, left, during a "House Hunters" shoot in Arlington. (Courtesy Alex Ordonez)

HGTV’s “House Hunters” returned to Arlington once more this month to help a couple find their first home.

Alex Ordonez, the couple’s real estate broker at HomeSmart Realty, says HGTV picked his clients after he submitted an application with the show. “House Hunters” began filming with Ordonez and his clients last Tuesday (Aug. 7) and Thursday (Aug. 9) and will pick up work again on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24.

Ordonez says the pair are newlyweds who currently live in the county, and are now looking to buy their first home.

He expects the episode will air sometime in the coming months.

“House Hunters” has filmed in the county several times over the last few years, including in 2012 and 2014.

© 2018 ARLnow.com

More News

Topics:
Alex Ordonez arlington Arlington, VA News ARLnow.com hgtv HomeSmart Realty House Hunters Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500