Two injured in Anne Arundel County shooting by immigration officer

Two people were shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Wednesday morning.

Two people were injured in a shooting by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Anne Arundel Police Department confirmed with WTOP the shooting took place around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Court.

The spokesperson said ICE officers who were conducting a detail in the area approached a white van that attempted to flee and run them over. An officer shot at the van, which sped up then stopped in the woods behind some homes in the residential area.

One person inside the vehicle was struck by gunfire and another person outside the vehicle, whose involvement in the enforcement detail is unclear, also sustained minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The two people, whose identities are currently unknown, were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and are in stable condition.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement on social media that he’s aware of the shooting and that he and other state officials will provide more information to the public as it develops.

“We will remain in touch with local officials and are standing by to provide support for the community,” he wrote.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the shooting, in collaboration with the FBI and ICE, which are conducting internal investigations.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.