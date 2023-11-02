2 men killed after SUV hits utility pole in Anne Arundel County

Two men in their 20s are dead after an SUV veered off the road and hit a utility pole in Shady Side, Maryland, on Sunday.

Jason Solano, 24, of Rockville, was driving his Toyota Rav4 east on Shady Side Road at around 11 a.m. when Anne Arundel County police said the vehicle went off the side of the road and struck a fence and a Baltimore Gas Electric pole.

Solano and his passenger, Christian Alvarado, 27, of Lanham, were pronounced dead at the scene near Deep Cove Road.

Shady Side Road closed in both directions at Browns Way just before noon. Around 8 hours later, police said the roadway had partially reopened, with some vehicles allowed to move through.

Officials have asked that anyone with information call the department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.

Below is a map where the crash happened: