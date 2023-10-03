Defense Dept. official faces charge tied to Maryland dogfighting ring

Frederick "Fred" Douglass Moorefield, Jr., of Arnold and another man from Glen Burnie are charged with facilitating a dogfighting ring in Anne Arundel County.

Two Maryland men, including a Department of Defense employee, have been charged with facilitating a dogfighting ring in Anne Arundel County.

Frederick “Fred” Douglass Moorefield Jr., 62, of Arnold and Mario Damon Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie are charged with “promoting and furthering animal fighting venture.” Moorefield has been Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, and Communications, for Office of the Secretary of Defense since March 2020, according his LinkedIn page and the U.S. Defense Department.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the Sept. 21 criminal complaint, Moorefield (using the name “Geehad Kennels”) and Flythe (using the name “Razor Sharp Kennels”) used encrypted messaging to discuss dogfighting with others across the U.S.

They discussed topics including animal deaths, betting, coordinating fights and training — and how to hide it, according to the affidavit. It said the pair also shared dogfighting videos and news reports on apprehended dogfighters.

A dozen dogs were recovered and seized by the federal government, after law enforcement executed search warrants on Sept. 6 that “recovered veterinary steroids, training schedules, a carpet that appeared to be stained with blood, and a weighted dog vest with a patch reading ‘Geehad Kennels,'” according to a news release.

Both men were released pending trial under U.S. Pretrial Services supervision, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. The news release states that law enforcement also seized “a device consisting of an electrical plug and jumper cables, which the affidavit alleges is consistent with devices used to execute dogs that lose dogfights.”

Moorefield’s status with the Defense Department is unknown at this time. WTOP has learned that Kevin Mulvihill is now in the deputy chief information officer role on an acting basis.

If convicted, Moorefield and Flythe both face up to five years in federal prison for possessing, training, or transporting animals for participation in an animal fighting venture.

WTOP News has reached out to Moorefield and Flythe seeking comment.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.