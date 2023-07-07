Anne Arundel Co. teacher charged with multiple sex crimes against two students

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, high school teacher was charged with multiple sex crimes including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor against two students.

Northeast High School teacher Karl Houston Walls, 27, was also charged with four counts of fourth-degree sex offense, three counts of second-degree assault, cause to ingest bodily fluids, prevented practice, sexual solicitation of a minor and dangerous weapon with intent to injure, police said.

Authorities said that in May, two students alleged that Walls sent sexually explicit text messages along with photos and videos. Additionally, they accused the teacher of requesting child pornography and “allegedly had sexual contact” with them, police said.

Some of these incidents happened on school property.

In one situation outside school grounds, Walls held a knife against one of the students and asked if he should “use it,” police said.

When Anne Arundel County Public Schools were notified of the allegations, police said the school district transferred Walls into a position where he didn’t have contact with students as the investigation began.

Walls was arrested and charged on Jul. 5 and is currently in custody.

Police said it’s possible that there could be more victims, and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-4700 or the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-0306.

