Pedestrian dead on I-695 after crash in Anne Arundel Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 19, 2023, 4:40 PM

A woman involved in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate 695 in Maryland, was struck and killed by an SUV from oncoming traffic, authorities said.

According to the Maryland State Police, shortly after 9:20 p.m., 26-year-old Deja Sharvon May of Baltimore was driving a black Mazda CX-5 on the outer loop of I-695 near Linthicum Heights, Md., when her vehicle collided with a Kia Optima and an Acura MDX.

A six-year-old child was in the vehicle with May when the crash occurred.

Following the collision, police said May jumped over a concrete jersey wall and ran into oncoming traffic on the highway’s inner loop, where she was hit by a white 2006 Ford Explorer.

May was taken from the scene to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child in May’s vehicle was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

No update has been given on that child’s condition.

Police said the driver of the Ford Explorer that struck May wasn’t injured and remained on the scene following the crash.

The driver of the Kia involved with the initial crash was taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries, authorities said.

Police said they are investigating both the initial three-vehicle crash and the fatal pedestrian crash that followed. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 410-761-5130.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

