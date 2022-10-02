IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » After gun fired at…

After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 2, 2022, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday.

Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic.

In a series of tweets, Anne Arundel County police say video footage revealed that the person who shot off the gun may have done it accidentally.

No one was hurt in the accidental firing, but Pittman said people were injured fleeing the scene.

“People fled, people were hurt, all because a firearm went off in a crowded public space. My heart goes out to everyone present for this incident – nobody should have to go through what you did today,” he said.

Pittman said that he believes public places could be increasingly susceptible to incidents like this because of recent changes in the law.

“Three months ago, the Supreme Court made it more dangerous to go to the mall in America,” Pittman said. “The NYSRPA vs. Bruen decision made it easier to carry guns in public places, and Maryland followed suit, removing the ‘good and substantial reason’ that had been required to obtain a concealed carry permit.”

He said that the next month, concealed carry permit applications in Maryland soared by 700% compared to the same month in 2021.

“Today, we saw what happens when more guns are present in our communities,” Pittman said. “Families enjoying a meal in the food court at Arundel Mills experienced the terror of not knowing whether they would be the latest victims of a mass shooting.”

He said that gun crime has fallen in Anne Arundel county from 2018 to 2021, but incidents like this one he said are scary and frustrating.

“I will stand with our law enforcement community and push back against this idea of promoting guns in public places. It’s dangerous and it’s stupid,” said Pittman.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up