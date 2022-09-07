Rabid skunk found in Odenton community

A rabid skunk was found near the intersection of Broad Wing Drive and White Clover Lane in the Two Rivers Community in Odenton.

Health authorities in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are warning people about a rabid skunk seen in Odenton.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health said the skunk was found near the intersection of Broad Wing Drive and White Clover Lane in the Two Rivers Community in Odenton on Sept. 3.

It has since tested positive for rabies.

The deadly viral infection that attacks the central nervous system can spread by bites or scratches from the infected animal, or when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Officials are asking residents to notify the Department of Health if their pets came into contact with the skunk or have unexplained wounds.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health can be reached weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday or after hours at 443-481-3140.