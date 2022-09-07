RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Rabid skunk found in…

Rabid skunk found in Odenton community

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 7, 2022, 10:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Health authorities in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are warning people about a rabid skunk seen in Odenton.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health said the skunk was found near the intersection of Broad Wing Drive and White Clover Lane in the Two Rivers Community in Odenton on Sept. 3.

It has since tested positive for rabies.

The deadly viral infection that attacks the central nervous system can spread by bites or scratches from the infected animal, or when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Officials are asking residents to notify the Department of Health if their pets came into contact with the skunk or have unexplained wounds.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health can be reached weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday or after hours at 443-481-3140.

 

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up