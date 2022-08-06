WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Man arrested for hate-inspired…

Man arrested for hate-inspired vandalism at Anne Arundel Co. church

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

August 6, 2022, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 66-year-old man was arrested Friday who police say is responsible for hate-motivated graffiti at a church in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

On August 3, Donald Eugene Hood, Jr. inscribed an offensive message on the inside of a door to the Kingdom Celebration Center, which is located at 952 Annapolis Road in Gambrills, police said.

Hood was arrested Friday night in Gambrills after a community member reported him to police. He’s charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and three counts related to destruction, harassment and targeting a group/organization. He has no fixed address.

Police didn’t say if they believe Hood is behind other similar crimes — at least nine churches in the county have been vandalized since May. The Kingdom Celebration Center has been vandalized multiple times.

In July, WTOP reported on an act of vandalism at the church where someone trashed the property and wrote the N-word followed by the words “in jail,” an apparent reference to Bishop Antonio Palmer, who leads the church’s congregation.

Following Hood’s hearing, he was released. Police say they will continue to investigate the incident.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report. 

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up