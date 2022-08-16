WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » A popular nature area…

A popular nature area in Annapolis will remain unchanged after competing bids to the Navy

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Annapolis, Maryland, residents often head out to Greenbury Point for a hike and to enjoy unspoiled nature, and it looks like they will be able to continue to do that after two competing bids forced the Navy to leave the site unchanged.

The 240-acre peninsula across the Severn River from the U.S. Naval Academy is under the academy’s control. They use it for various training exercises for midshipmen, but allow public access when they’re not using it.

Earlier this year, The Naval Academy Golf Association proposed turning the property into an 18-hole golf course. That was met with a public outcry hoping to keep the area undeveloped for wildlife, and to keep the Chesapeake Bay clean. More than 5,000 people signed an online petition to save the Point.

Last week, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman asked for a lease to turn Greenbury Point into a county-run park.

Now the Washington Naval District, which oversees the U.S. Naval Academy, said that the competing bids make it “no longer possible to consider either party’s request” for a noncompetitive lease.

“As of now, the Navy is not considering any sole-source lease proposals for Greenbury Point,” Naval District Washington Public Affairs Director Ed Zeigler said in a statement. “NSA Annapolis is currently evaluating the status and future of Greenbury Point in support of the mission of both the installation and the U.S. Naval Academy.”

The environmental community lauded the decision.

“We’re encouraged by the Navy’s action Monday,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Maryland Executive Director Josh Kurtz in a statement. “Greenbury Point is a cherished green space in Annapolis and conserving it as a natural area helps improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay.”

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up