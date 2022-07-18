Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Naval midshipman dies — 2nd Naval Academy student death in two months

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 8:22 AM

A midshipman was found dead at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday morning — marking the second student death in two months, according to the academy.

The midshipman’s identity is being withheld while the family is notified, but is expected to be released sometime on Monday.

Though the midshipman’s cause of death wasn’t shared, the academy said in a news release that foul play isn’t suspected.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief,” a statement from the Naval Academy said. “Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, and staff through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.”

Last month, Midshipman Taylor Connors, 24, of Utah, died with his family at his bedside in Philadelphia on June 7, according to the Naval Academy.

No foul play was suspected in Connors’ death, the school said.

Connors held the rank of group commander and was responsible for over 250 midshipmen. He also played soccer and was a member of the National Honor Society and a Boy Scout. He enlisted in 2016 and reported to Annapolis in June 2019.

