Students, driver taken to hospital in Anne Arundel Co. school bus crash

An Anne Arundel County school bus crashed on Route 198 Tuesday afternoon, sending several students and the bus driver to a hospital and closing all lanes of the road near Bald Eagle Drive.

A spokesman for the school system said the bus was coming from Meade Middle School and was carrying 23 students when it crashed into two other vehicles around 3:15 p.m.

The police told WTOP that four students, the driver and the bus aide, as well as the driver of one of the other cars, were taken to a hospital with injuries officers characterized as non-life threatening.

Dave Dildine, in the WTOP Traffic Center, said the bus crashed into “at least two other vehicles” and went off the road into a tree, as the other cars crashed into each other.

Route 198 was closed between the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Route 32 for about two hours.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.