Students, driver taken to hospital in Anne Arundel Co. school bus crash

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 14, 2022, 5:37 PM

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, school bus was involved in a crash on Route 198 near Bald Eagle Drive Tuesday afternoon, sending several students and the bus driver to a hospital.

A spokesman for the school system said the bus was coming from Meade Middle School and was carrying 23 students when it crashed into two other vehicles around 3:15 p.m.

The police told WTOP that four students, the driver and the bus aide, as well as the driver of one of the other cars, were taken to a hospital with injuries officers characterized as non-life threatening.

Dave Dildine, in the WTOP Traffic Center, said the bus crashed into “at least two other vehicles” and went off the road into a tree, as the other cars crashed into each other.

Route 198 was closed between the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Route 32 for about two hours.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

