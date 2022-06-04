Man dies, another passenger injured in Anne Arundel Co. boating accident

Anne Arundel County Fire says a man is dead after a boating accident in the West River.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday as several boaters were in the waters near Shady Side, Maryland.

Officials tell WTOP that the small boat struck a piling, throwing the boaters into the water.

Crews were able to rescue most of the boaters from the water, but divers had to search for one missing person. The man was found dead in the water about an hour and a half later.

Anne Arundel County Fire also says one of the boaters was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.