From the sky, Anne Arundel Co. police clock speeder going 169 mph

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 27, 2022, 12:42 PM

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, took to the skies last week to catch speeders on the ground.

In a news release, the police said its traffic safety division joined forces with its aviation unit for a speed control operation on Maryland Route 10, a 7-mile expressway that runs from Pasadena to near Glen Burnie.

Overall, within a two and a half-hour period on Friday afternoon, authorities made 19 stops, issued 24 citations and gave five warnings, for what they called “egregious speed violations.”

From the sky, the aviation unit managed to observe multiple speeders going over 100 mph, including one going 169 mph, police said.

In general, speed limits on Maryland expressways and interstates are 70 mph.

The aviation unit relayed information they captured on speeders to both marked and unmarked police cars on the ground, who made the stops.

The department said additional traffic enforcement operations will be conducted on various county roadways. Their stated focus is to stop speeding, as well as aggressive and distracted driving.

