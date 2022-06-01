RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Children in Anne Arundel…

Children in Anne Arundel Co. to receive extra SNAP benefits this summer

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

June 1, 2022, 4:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, will provide almost 18,000 eligible children with extra food support over the summer.

All eligible school-aged children will have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for June, July, August and December.

“Providing this benefit gives critical support to families at a time when inflation is hitting family grocery budgets hard,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a news release.

The county will provide $1.5 million for the program, with about $300,000 coming from the Maryland Department of Human Services’ Family Investment Administration.

Children between the ages of 5 and 17 will receive $30 in June, July and August, and $10 in December.

The additional benefits will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards for those already receiving SNAP benefits.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up