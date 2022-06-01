Children in Anne Arundel Co. to receive extra SNAP benefits this summer

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, will provide almost 18,000 eligible children with extra food support over the summer.

All eligible school-aged children will have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for June, July, August and December.

“Providing this benefit gives critical support to families at a time when inflation is hitting family grocery budgets hard,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a news release.

The county will provide $1.5 million for the program, with about $300,000 coming from the Maryland Department of Human Services’ Family Investment Administration.

Children between the ages of 5 and 17 will receive $30 in June, July and August, and $10 in December.

The additional benefits will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards for those already receiving SNAP benefits.