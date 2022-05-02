Traffic snarled as truck overturns in Anne Arundel County

A truck that went over a bridge and landed upside down is causing some traffic delays in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

A truck went over a bridge and landed upside-down in a ravine in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Route 665/Aris T. Allen Boulevard between Solomon’s Island Road and Chinquapin Round Road.

An Anne Arundel County police spokesperson said a witness who called 911 did not see anyone moving inside the vehicle.

There is a large fuel spill in a small creek, near Church Creek, a tributary of the South River, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said. He added that the hours long closure of Aris T. Allen Boulevard led to significant congestion on many roads through Parole and Annapolis including Spa Road, Forest Drive and West Street.

Eastbound Rt. 665 is shut down to traffic at Solomon’s Island Road for an investigation of a serious motor vehicle crash. Expect delays. #MdTraffic pic.twitter.com/u46axO4iEp — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) May 2, 2022

Below is the area where it happened.

