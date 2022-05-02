RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Traffic snarled as truck overturns in Anne Arundel County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 2, 2022, 5:52 PM

A truck went over a bridge and landed upside-down in a ravine in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Route 665/Aris T. Allen Boulevard between Solomon’s Island Road and Chinquapin Round Road.

An Anne Arundel County police spokesperson said a witness who called 911 did not see anyone moving inside the vehicle.

There is a large fuel spill in a small creek, near Church Creek, a tributary of the South River, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said. He added that the hours long closure of Aris T. Allen Boulevard led to significant congestion on many roads through Parole and Annapolis including Spa Road, Forest Drive and West Street.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

