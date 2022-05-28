Indoor masking recommended in Anne Arundel Co. as COVID cases trend up

Officials in Anne Arundel County are recommending indoor masking after the CDC reclassified the county as a place of "high" COVID-19 transmission.

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has been classified as a place with “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission, prompting county officials to recommend indoor masking in certain settings once again.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask while in public indoor settings and on public transportation when we are at a high community level,” Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “This is a holiday weekend and the weather is supposed to be beautiful, so it’s a great opportunity to spend time outdoors.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed Anne Arundel’s status from “medium” to “high” Thursday night, according to the county’s Department of Health.

The county cited new data showing that there are 35 cases per 100,000 people per day and 11.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people per week in the region over the last seven days.

“As we move into the holiday weekend, consider making the decision to protect yourself and your loved ones,” County Executive Steuart Pittman wrote in a Facebook post about the announcement.

Anne Arundel’s COVID-19 data has been trending upward from its low-status in late March, when the seven day average for number of cases per 100,000 people per day hovered around five cases.