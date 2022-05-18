A man was killed and the driver of a dump truck has been arrested following a crash early Wednesday in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

A dump truck driver is in custody after a fatal crash early Wednesday in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

It happened after midnight near the intersection of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2. Maryland State Police said that 33-year-old Nathaniel Ingram of D.C. was driving a dump truck as part of an active work zone that involved the closure of the ramp from the Outer Loop to Exit 3B.

Ingram went the wrong way up the closed exit ramp. When he got to the top of the ramp, he made a turn onto the outer loop but was unable to complete the turn.

He then began to back up to get clearance to make the turn, and that’s when another car struck the truck’s rear driver-side tires. The car spun and ended up against the concrete median, while the dump truck rested on the right shoulder.

The driver of that car — 33-year-old Anthony Filardo of Severna Park — died at the scene.

Police charged Ingram with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, and other traffic offenses. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County jail.