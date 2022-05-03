3 in custody after gunfire at DC police impound lot in Anne Arundel Co.

Three people are in custody after shots were fired at a D.C. police impound lot in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a special police officer spotted a group of people tampering with vehicles on the temporary impound lot, an MPD-owned property along Md. Route 198, near Fort Meade, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer moved to confront the group. The group opened fire on the officer, police said, who then fired back.

Thee suspects are in custody, D.C. police said in a news release. Law enforcement are seeking two additional suspects.

No one was injured.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Md. 198 reopened around 11 p.m. following a police investigation.