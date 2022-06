Two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers got into a fight in an Anne Arundel County neighborhood today.

Two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers got into a fight in an Anne Arundel County, Maryland, neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Rugby Road and Granada Road in Pasadena.

Anne Arundel police stepped in to stop the altercation.

One man was arrested and charged with assault.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what led up to the altercation.

See the location where the fight took place below.