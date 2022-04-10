RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Slovakia can't confirm defense is destroyed | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
BW Parkway shooting investigated as road rage

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 10, 2022, 9:04 PM

A shooting Sunday afternoon along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

The incident happened after 3:40 p.m. on Sunday in Hanover, Maryland.

Police said both the victim and the suspect were in gray vehicles.

The victim was in a gray Chevrolet Malibu when he was shot.

Witnesses told police it looked like the two drivers were involved in a case of road rage.

The suspect, whose vehicle may be a BMW, was seen shooting at the victim’s.

The victim was flown by medevac helicopter to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Maryland State Police troopers found multiple bullet holes in the victim’s car.

The Baltimore-Washington Parkway was shut down for the investigation for over four hours.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-761-5130.  Callers may remain anonymous.

