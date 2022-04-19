Anne Arundel Co. gets closer to new police accountability board

Maryland's Anne Arundel County is a step closer to having a new police accountability board now that the council has approved the board's creation.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said he hopes the new board will foster better community relation with police.

“We look forward to building a system that we believe will increase transparency, increase community engagement and ultimately build trust between community and police in a time where we need that desperately to be built,” Pittman said.

The county has about two months to establish the board. It has to be seated and ready to take any complaints against officer misconduct by July 1.

“We will be able to meet that deadline,” Pittman said. He added that so far there have been 111 submissions to be on the board. Ultimately, nine citizens will be appointed.

Residents can apply until May 1.

The board will also recommend new rules for police to the county executive and council.

Every county in Maryland will need to have a police accountability board this year, according to the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.