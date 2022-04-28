Anne Arundel Co. seeks teenagers to help in the election process

Anne Arundel is joining several other Maryland counties in trying to get younger teenagers involved in the election process.

The county Board of Elections will take part in a state program that allows students ages 14 and 15 to get service hour credit for working four-hour shifts on Election Day. Students 16 and older are eligible to register as election judges, and are encouraged to do it.

Under the program, the 14- and 15-year-olds would answer questions from voters who come to polling stations. The hope is that students will want to be more involved in the political process and register to vote.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and Baltimore City, already participate in the program.

Students can sign up on the state board of elections website.