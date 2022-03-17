Man kills father outside Maryland hospital before killing himself, police say

A son fatally shot his father in the parking lot of Glen Burnie's University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Wednesday evening before he fled and killed himself in Baltimore County, according to police.

Anne Arundel County police spokesman Lt. Glenn Shanahan said the father, Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr., 40, was visiting his mother at the hospital when he got into an argument with his son, Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr., 24.

Around 5:30 p.m., police received calls for a shooting in the hospital parking lot.

McEachern Sr. “had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and then we believe one to the head,” Shanahan said at a briefing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McEachern Jr. then fled in a vehicle and was found dead in a wooded area about a 15-minute drive away in Baltimore County.

“It’s our understanding that the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a wooded area and they found him deceased in a wooded area,” Shanahan. “We believe he killed himself with a gun.”

He added that there were “a large number of family members” at the scene, but nobody else was injured.

“This is something that we wouldn’t expect to happen on the parking lot of a hospital. It just goes to show you domestic incidents or family matters can escalate and we’re just lucky that no one else was injured in this,” Shanahan said.

He said family disputes are hard to predict.

“These family disputes sometimes explode, and they explode at the house, they explode in parking lots, and there’s no telling when it’ll happen or where,” Shanahan said.

