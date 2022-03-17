RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Man kills father outside…

Man kills father outside Maryland hospital before killing himself, police say

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 17, 2022, 9:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A son fatally shot his father in the parking lot of Glen Burnie’s University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Wednesday evening before he fled and killed himself in Baltimore County, police said.

Anne Arundel County police spokesman Lt. Glenn Shanahan said the father, Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr., 40, was visiting his mother at the hospital when he got into an argument with his son, Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr., 24.

Around 5:30 p.m., police received calls for a shooting in the hospital parking lot.

McEachern Sr. “had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and then we believe one to the head,” Shanahan said at a briefing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McEachern Jr. then fled in a vehicle and was found dead in a wooded area about a 15-minute drive away in Baltimore County.

“It’s our understanding that the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a wooded area and they found him deceased in a wooded area,” Shanahan. “We believe he killed himself with a gun.”

He added that there were “a large number of family members” at the scene, but nobody else was injured.

“This is something that we wouldn’t expect to happen on the parking lot of a hospital. It just goes to show you domestic incidents or family matters can escalate and we’re just lucky that no one else was injured in this,” Shanahan said.

He said family disputes are hard to predict.

“These family disputes sometimes explode, and they explode at the house, they explode in parking lots, and there’s no telling when it’ll happen or where,” Shanahan said.

A map of the area is below.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up