CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Anne Arundel Medical Center…

Anne Arundel Medical Center announces potential breach of patient information

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 20, 2022, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Luminis Health, the owners of Anne Arundel Medical Center in Maryland, announced Thursday that its email system was accessed by an unauthorized party, and some patient information could have been exposed during the breach.

The health company said it became aware of the breach within its employee email system on Sept. 3, 2021, and took steps to secure the impacted email accounts.

They then hired a computer forensics firm to assist in an investigation into the incident. That investigation found that an unauthorized person accessed employee email accounts between Aug. 26 and Sept. 14.

The company said because it had no way of knowing which emails may have been accessed, they launched a review of all emails and attachments within those accounts. That review — which is ongoing — determined that patient records, such as names, date of birth, medical record numbers and Social Security numbers, were available in some of those emails.

Luminis said it doesn’t believe that any of this information was viewed during the breach, but that letters began going out to impacted patients on Jan. 12. They said all affected patients will be notified once the investigation is complete, which they expect to complete “in the coming weeks.”

Those who have questions or would like to know more are being directed to a toll-free helpline specifically for this incident at 855-675-3128. The line is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Patients whose Social Security information was available in the emails will be offered free credit monitoring through Equifax.

While the company did not say specifically how the email system was compromised, its statement said measures would be taken to help employees identify phishing emails.

“To help prevent something like this from happening again, we have reinforced education with our employees on how to identify and avoid phishing emails and have implemented tighter controls on the existing multi-factor authentication for our email environment,” the company said.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

NRO inks first contracts under new commercial space capabilities opening

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up