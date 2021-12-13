Bodycam footage released of shooting inside Maryland home

Maryland officials released body-camera footage Monday that shows an officer fatally shot a suspect after the knife-wielding man refused to drop his weapon and began walking toward officers.

The unit of the Attorney General’s Office that investigates police shootings released footage from two officers’ cameras of the Nov. 28 fatal shooting of Digno Yorro Jr. inside a Glen Burnie home.

According to a statement introducing the video, responding Anne Arundel County police officers were met by a woman who reported that Yorro had threatened her with a knife and she was concerned that his mother was missing, saying there was “a lot of blood.”

The video shows officers breaking down the door. Inside, Yorro can be seen holding a knife. Officers repeatedly order him to drop it, but Yorro doesn’t, even when hit by beanbag rounds.

The officers go inside and Yorro can be seen in the kitchen with a knife. Officers again tell him to drop it, warning that they’ll stun him. As Yorro is stunned, he walks toward an officer. That’s when Cpl. J. Burger fires, and Yorro falls. While some officers render aid, another breaks down a door, saying “Remember we’ve got to look for the mom.”

Yorro’s mother, Valentina Yorro, was found dead in the garage, officials said.

The police shooting remains under investigation.

