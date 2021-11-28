Woman dead, suspect shot and killed by Anne Arundel Co. police

A woman was found dead in her Glen Burnie, Maryland home and a male suspect in her death shot dead by Anne Arundel police. The event was discovered after an acquaintance of the victim entered the home and was chased out by the suspect armed with an "edged weapon", police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., a woman called police claiming that herself and a juvenile had been chased out of an acquaintance’s house in the 1400 block of Braden Loop by a man armed with a sharp weapon.

The caller said she became concerned when she saw an acquaintance’s car parked outside the home, but did not find her inside, stating she saw blood inside the home.

The relationship between the caller and the woman who was killed has not been established at this time.

According to Anne Arundel police, officers arrived on the scene and confronted the man, who was still armed. Police say after the suspect was shot with “bean bag rounds,” and tased multiple times to no effect, at least one officer fired their service weapon, killing the suspect.

A search was conducted in the home, where officers found the missing woman in a locked room. She had extensive injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said the Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating the shooting.