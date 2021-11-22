Anne Arundel County makes changes to current school calendar

Students in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, will get additional time off during the current school year.

Schools will be closed on June 20, 2022 in recognition of Juneteenth, and students and staff will be dismissed early on Dec. 23, 2021 for personal wellness. The changes were approved last week by the county board of education.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19, which falls on a Sunday this school year, so the board opted to recognize it the following day. The school year will now end on Wednesday, June 22, with both June 21 and June 22 being two-hour early-dismissal days.

The board has also asked schools Superintendent George Arlotto to review a systemwide closure on May 3, 2022. That day is already closed for students while staff will be doing professional development, a schools news release said.

You can see the updated calendar here.