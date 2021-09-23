Anne Arundel Co. school board approves $193 million budget request

On Wednesday, the Anne Arundel County School Board of Education in Maryland voted to approve a $193 million budget request, including $128.2 million for its public schools.

Seven schools, including a new Center of Applied Technology North, are prioritized in the request.

The budget request also includes $30 million for building systems, $10 million for classrooms at two schools, and $3.5 million for athletic stadium improvements.

Plans will be sent to the state for funding consideration as part of the school system’s budget request. The city council will review the plan and adopt a final budget by June 2022.