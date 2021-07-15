Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Police identify Annapolis man killed in crash on US 50

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 15, 2021, 1:11 PM

Police have identified the Annapolis, Maryland, man killed in a crash on U.S. 50 in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday night that jammed traffic for over two hours and left two others seriously injured.

Police said 27-year-old Saul Mejia was killed after being ejected from a red Nissan Sentra that had run off an exit ramp from U.S. 50 to northbound Interstate 97 and overturned around 9:15 p.m.

Two other occupants of the Sentra were taken by helicopter to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

The crash initially closed both directions of U.S. 50 to traffic. Westbound traffic was able to proceed after the police helicopter left the scene around 10:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes began moving around 11:30 p.m., and the lanes were fully reopened around 12:30 a.m.

