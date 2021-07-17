No bail for suspect in shooting death of midshipman’s mother

Bail has been denied for the man accused of firing a stray bullet that killed the mother of a United States Naval Academy midshipman last month.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bail has been denied for the man accused of firing a stray bullet that killed the mother of a United States Naval Academy midshipman last month.

TV station WBAL reports prosecutors detailed 29-year-old Angelo Harrod’s lengthy criminal history at a bail review hearing earlier this week.

Harrod was charged Wednesday with numerous counts in the killing of 57-year-old Michelle Cummings, who was visiting Annapolis to watch her son’s induction into the Naval Academy.

Police have said she was struck after Harrod fired a gun and missed the intended target. The station reports Harrod has maintained his innocence.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.