Let’s Go! Music Festival brings Smash Mouth, Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray to Md.

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 16, 2021, 6:51 AM

Smash Mouth, Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray will headline the inaugural Let’s Go! Music Festival at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville, Maryland, on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.

The festival’s organizers want “to help our community move on from the trying times of last year by bringing people together for a fun and entertaining weekend,” according to the event’s website.

In addition to live music, the festival will feature live DJs and food trucks, as well.

Organizers expect as many as 5,000 to attend the two-day event.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to two local organizations: Warrior Events, a nonprofit that supports veterans, and the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, which provides temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury or for other reasons.

Below is the complete lineup:

Friday, July 16

  • 5 p.m.: DJ Morgan Williams
  • 5:30 p.m.: The Dan Haas Band
  • 7 p.m.: Dublin 5
  • 8:45 p.m.: The Reagan Years

Saturday, July 17

  • 1 p.m.: DJ Mike West
  • 2 p.m.: Jah Works
  • 3 p.m.: DJ
  • 3:30 p.m.: Misspent Youth
  • 4:30 p.m.: DJ
  • 5 p.m.: Smash Mouth
  • 6:15 p.m.: DJ
  • 6:45 p.m.: Sugar Ray
  • 8 p.m.: DJ
  • 8:30 p.m.: Gin Blossoms

Tickets for both nights start at $80 and can be purchased online.

