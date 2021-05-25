No swimming at 3 Stoney Creek beaches after wastewater spill in Anne Arundel Co.

An advisory has been issued against swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and other direct contact with the water at Elizabeths Landing, Lombardee Beach or Sunset Beach on Stoney Creek in Anne Arundel County.

An advisory has been issued against swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and other direct water contact for three beach areas in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

No one should go into water at Elizabeths Landing, Lombardee Beach or Sunset Beach on Stoney Creek until told otherwise, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health said in a statement Sunday. Over the weekend, 6,500 gallons of wastewater spilled because of a sewer main break on Nabbs Creek Road in Glen Burnie.

Signs have been posted in the area to warn visitors of the water conditions.

Anyone who makes contact with the affected water is urged to immediately wash themselves and their clothing with soap and warm water.