Every Anne Arundel Co. police officer to receive a bodycam, including chief

All officers in the Anne Arundel County police force, including the county's police chief, will be required to wear bodycam as part of a new camera program.

All officers in the Anne Arundel County police force, including the county’s police chief, will be required to wear bodycam as part of a new camera program discussed during a virtual town hall meeting in the Maryland county Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said she is encouraged by the program.

“We have the opportunity to both enhance transparency and increase accountability, reinforcing the relationships and the trust that we’ve established throughout the years within this county,” Awad said.

The Axon Body 3 cameras will be worn by all county officers, including Awad.

Following the killing of George Floyd, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman introduced $1.8 million dollars in funding for the program last year, in response to calls from community leaders and activists.

According to the police department, 1,680 cameras have been purchased — enough for two to be issued to every officer; one device to be in use, and the other serving as a backup.

The devices, which capture video and audio, attach to an officer’s shirt lapel.

The police department said training to use the devices will finish by this October.

It has published a FAQ on its website.

Watch a recording of Tuesday’s town hall on Facebook.