CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Every Anne Arundel Co.…

Every Anne Arundel Co. police officer to receive a bodycam, including chief

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 9:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All officers in the Anne Arundel County police force, including the county’s police chief, will be required to wear bodycam as part of a new camera program discussed during a virtual town hall meeting in the Maryland county Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said she is encouraged by the program.

“We have the opportunity to both enhance transparency and increase accountability, reinforcing the relationships and the trust that we’ve established throughout the years within this county,” Awad said.

The Axon Body 3 cameras will be worn by all county officers, including Awad.

Following the killing of George Floyd, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman introduced $1.8 million dollars in funding for the program last year, in response to calls from community leaders and activists.

According to the police department, 1,680 cameras have been purchased — enough for two to be issued to every officer; one device to be in use, and the other serving as a backup.

The devices, which capture video and audio, attach to an officer’s shirt lapel.

The police department said training to use the devices will finish by this October.
It has published a FAQ on its website.

Watch a recording of Tuesday’s town hall on Facebook.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

OPM adds new continuing education opportunities for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up