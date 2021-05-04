4 rescued after boat overturns near Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Rescue crews saved four people from a sinking boat in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Thursday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

Rescue crews saved four people from an overturned boat in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Thursday night.

Anne Arundel County Fire received a distress call at around 9 p.m. Thursday and responded to the scene about half a mile south of the Bay Bridge.

Paramedics evaluated one person for injuries. The person was then helicoptered to a nearby hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the vessel to overturn, or give the identities of those involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.