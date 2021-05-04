CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
4 rescued after boat overturns near Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 11:53 PM

Rescue crews saved four people from an overturned boat in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Thursday night.

Anne Arundel County Fire received a distress call at around 9 p.m. Thursday and responded to the scene about half a mile south of the Bay Bridge.

Paramedics evaluated one person for injuries. The person was then helicoptered to a nearby hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the vessel to overturn, or give the identities of those involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

