4 rescued after boat overturns near Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Rescue crews saved four people from an overturned boat in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Thursday night.
Anne Arundel County Fire received a distress call at around 9 p.m. Thursday and responded to the scene about half a mile south of the Bay Bridge.
Paramedics evaluated one person for injuries. The person was then helicoptered to a nearby hospital.
Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the vessel to overturn, or give the identities of those involved.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.