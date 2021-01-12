Anne Arundel Co. officer suspended amid probe into Capitol riot involvement

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A police officer in Maryland was suspended with pay while authorities investigate whether the officer was…

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A police officer in Maryland was suspended with pay while authorities investigate whether the officer was involved in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced the suspension of one of their officers in a Monday statement.

The police force says the department and federal authorities will review “the officer’s involvement” and determine whether there were a violation of the agency’s policies or laws.

The department says they support lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly but are “committed to the highest level of ethical standards by its sworn and civilian members” on or off duty.

