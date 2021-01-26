CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Annapolis City Council approves bill condemning Trump for Capitol riot

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 10:52 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A city council in Maryland unanimously approved a resolution condemning former President Donald Trump for the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Annapolis City Council passed the measure Monday night despite reservations from a Republican member who later voted with the majority. Alderman Fred Paone said while he supports some sentiments in the resolution, mentioning Trump made it “purely political.”

The Capital Gazette reports Paone then sought a motion to remove mentions of Trump. But that failed by a 5-4 vote.

The resolution’s sponsor said it’s hard to separate Trump from what happened on Jan. 6.

