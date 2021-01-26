Annapolis City Council approves bill condemning Trump for Capitol riot

The Annapolis City Council passed the measure Monday night despite reservations from a Republican member who later voted with the majority.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A city council in Maryland unanimously approved a resolution condemning former President Donald Trump for the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Annapolis City Council passed the measure Monday night despite reservations from a Republican member who later voted with the majority. Alderman Fred Paone said while he supports some sentiments in the resolution, mentioning Trump made it “purely political.”

The Capital Gazette reports Paone then sought a motion to remove mentions of Trump. But that failed by a 5-4 vote.

The resolution’s sponsor said it’s hard to separate Trump from what happened on Jan. 6.

