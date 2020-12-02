CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Anne Arundel County man charged with 1-day robbery, assault spree

Rick Massimo

December 2, 2020, 5:22 PM

A Crofton, Maryland, man was charged in connection with a string of three robberies and an assault that were all committed on about a 6-mile stretch of road on Sunday.

The Anne Arundel County police said Wednesday that Matthew Parsons, 39, was arrested Tuesday in his car in Gambrills. He’s accused of being the man who:

  • Robbed a BP gas station on Crain Highway in Gambrills at gunpoint at about 2 a.m. Sunday, showing a gun to the cashier and taking money from the cash register;
  • Robbed the Taj Mahal Indo-Pak Supermarket on Conway Road in Gambrills, just off Crain Highway, in the same way;
  • Tapped with a gun on the car window of a woman at the drive-through ATM at the Bank of America on Davidsonville Road in Crofton, just off Crain Highway (the woman drove off and got help from a nearby store); and
  • Robbed the Five Guys on Crain Highway in Gambrills by showing a gun to the cashier and demanding money.

The police said they found a gun in Parsons’ car.

Parsons is charged with three armed robberies, first-degree assault and other charges.

