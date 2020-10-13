Teen charged in half-sister’s death extradited to Maryland

Authorities in Maryland said a teen charged with killing his 5-year-old half sister waived extradition and was brought back to the state Friday.

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland said a teen charged with killing his 5-year-old half sister waived extradition and was brought back to the state Friday.

Stephen Jarrod Davis II returned to Anne Arundel County to face charges as an adult in the death of his half-sister, Anaya Jannah Abdul.

Anaya’s body was found at a home in Pasadena on Oct. 3. An autopsy revealed that Anaya died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Police said 17-year-old Davis fled to Ohio after the incident but was caught the next day.

Davis faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

A bail hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning. It’s unclear whether Davis had an attorney.

