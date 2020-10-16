CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
Amber Alert canceled after abducted Anne Arundel Co. 7-year-old found safe

Matthew Delaney
and Scott Gelman

October 16, 2020, 8:02 AM

The Amber Alert posted for a 7-year-old boy who was abducted after his mother, maternal grandmother and two others broke into his Anne Arundel County, Maryland, home has been canceled after he was found safe.

Anne Arundel County Police said that Tiffany Charquita Johnson, with the help of her mother and two unknown men, forced open the apartment door where Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was staying shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The group assaulted the boy’s father and his paternal grandfather before taking Johnson from his bed and fleeing the area, according to police.

The abduction led Anne Arundel County police to trigger an Amber Alert around 3 a.m. Friday.

Anne Arundel County police said that the boy’s mother turned herself in to police Baltimore City on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Prophet’s grandmother, Devoris Brenda Szalkowski, was also arrested.

Prophet was not injured in the incident, and police said he will be reunited with his father.

Amber Alerts are issued when a child has been abducted or is believed to be in grave danger.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner, Thomas Robertson and Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

