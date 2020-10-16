Amber Alert canceled after abducted Anne Arundel Co. 7-year-old found safe

The Amber Alert for a 7-year-old Anne Arundel Co. boy police say was abducted by his mother has been canceled after the boy was found safe, authorities said Friday afternoon.

The Amber Alert posted for a 7-year-old boy who was abducted after his mother, maternal grandmother and two others broke into his Anne Arundel County, Maryland, home has been canceled after he was found safe.

Anne Arundel County Police said that Tiffany Charquita Johnson, with the help of her mother and two unknown men, forced open the apartment door where Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was staying shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The group assaulted the boy’s father and his paternal grandfather before taking Johnson from his bed and fleeing the area, according to police.

The abduction led Anne Arundel County police to trigger an Amber Alert around 3 a.m. Friday.

Anne Arundel County police said that the boy’s mother turned herself in to police Baltimore City on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Prophet’s grandmother, Devoris Brenda Szalkowski, was also arrested.

Prophet was not injured in the incident, and police said he will be reunited with his father.

Amber Alerts are issued when a child has been abducted or is believed to be in grave danger.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner, Thomas Robertson and Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.