Half brother of murdered Pasadena 5-year-old arrested in Ohio

The teenaged half-brother of a 5-year-old who was murdered in Pasadena, Maryland, on Saturday was arrested in Ohio, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Police said around 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, officers answered a call on the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court and found the child dead, identified as Anaya Jannah Abdul, from apparent trauma.

An autopsy completed Sunday found that Abdul had died as a result of “multiple sharp force injuries,” and ruled her death a homicide.

Evidence pointed police toward the child’s half brother, 17-year-old Stephen Jarrod Davis, II, as the main suspect, according to police.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Davis was arrested in the Springfield, Ohio, area by Ohio authorities and is awaiting extradition to Maryland. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant charging him as an adult with first-degree murder.

Detectives are still looking for a motive in the case.