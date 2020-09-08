CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC Shorts hosting virtual film festival | Will outdoor dining continue through fall, winter? | Latest coronavirus test results
Police: Suspect in Anne Arundel Co. carjacking, kidnapping now in custody

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

September 8, 2020, 4:00 PM

A man who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car from a Pasadena, Maryland, gas station with two children inside last week is now in custody, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Ronald Matthew Benewicz, 46, of Pasadena, was taken into custody after Anne Arundel County police put out an active arrest warrant in connection to the carjacking and kidnapping last Friday.

Police said two children — a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old — were sitting inside a woman’s car while she refueled at an Exxon station in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway around 9 p.m. Friday, when a man jumped in and drove off.

The carjacking prompted an Amber Alert, which led to a search involving dozens of county officers and state troopers, including K-9 and aerial units.

The children were ultimately found a short distance away, safe and unharmed, with the help of a local resident.

Police released stills from surveillance footage of the suspect on Monday.

They tweeted out Benewicz’s photo on Tuesday, and then shortly tweeted that he was in custody.

