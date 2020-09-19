Annapolis man sentenced in robbery after targeting same house twice in one year

An Annapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was charged with robbing the same Maryland house he had served jail time for attempting to rob less than a year before.

Damien King, 34, was charged with one count of first degree burglary in a robbery on Silopanna Road in Annapolis that occurred in Oct. 2019.

King had been released from prison just six days before the burglary, and had been serving time for other burglary-related charges, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney.

Police said King was caught on surveillance video lurking outside of a house.

Officers said the video then showed King breaking into the residence and stealing property.

The victim, who said she recognized King because he had knocked on her door and asked for work before, was missing her purse and cash.

King was charged with attempted burglary of the same Silopanna Road home on Nov. 2, 2018, and officers also said King was involved in another burglary on Nov. 8, 2018.

On top of the 10-year prison sentence, King was ordered to serve five years of supervised probation.

As conditions of the supervised probation, King was ordered to have no contact with both victims and to stay away from both victims’ residences.