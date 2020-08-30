CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Breonna Taylor’s family helps dedicate mural in Maryland

The Associated Press

August 30, 2020, 12:50 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The mother of Breonna Taylor and about 30 other family members helped dedicate a mural in Maryland that memorializes the Black woman who was killed when police in Louisville, Kentucky shot her while executing a “no-knock” warrant.

The Capital in Annapolis reports that the mural dedication Saturday occurred on a day which Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley officially proclaimed as “Breonna Taylor Day” in the city. The painted mural of Taylor covers two basketball courts in the city’s Chambers Park and has drawn national attention.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, was in the District of Columbia Friday for the March on Washington and said she wanted to see the mural in person.

