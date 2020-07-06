CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | Mandatory face masks? Not just a US debate
7,000-square-foot Breonna Taylor mural put in Annapolis park

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 1:48 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor has been put in a Maryland park.

WBAL-TV reports nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists finished the project in Annapolis’ Chambers park Sunday.

News outlets report it was a team effort by the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now.

The founder of Future History Now told WBAL-TV the artwork will help Annapolis youth remember “this pivotal moment in history in a creative, positive and active way.”

Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville, Kentucky home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation.

