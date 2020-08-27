Authorities recover body of Frederick man who went missing after boat crash

The man went missing after two boats collided in the South River near the Chesapeake Bay Tuesday.

Authorities in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, have recovered the body of a man who went missing after two boats collided in the South River near the Chesapeake Bay Tuesday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police identified the man as 68-year-old Robert Stup, of Frederick, Maryland.

The man’s body was recovered Wednesday after a more than day-long search of the river that included rescue boats, dive crews and a state police helicopter.

The fire department received a call about the crash 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, after a 41-foot Cabin Cruiser powerboat crashed into the left side of a smaller johnboat. There were two people aboard each vessel; the people on the smaller boat were both thrown into the water after the crash. Passengers on the powerboat were able to help one of the people thrown into the water onto their boat, but Stup went missing in the water.

The Anne Arundel County and Annapolis city fire departments, Maryland State Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police all assisted in the search, which eventually changed from a rescue operation to a recovery.

The search ended Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. for the night and resumed the following morning. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday the man’s body had been recovered.

