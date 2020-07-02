CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plan blends remote and in-class learning | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Large mural of Breonna Taylor will be painted in Annapolis

The Associated Press

July 2, 2020, 9:38 AM

What the mural will look like when it’s painted. (Courtesy Future History Now)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A mural of a Black woman who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Capital Gazette reports that artists and volunteers will paint a 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor on Saturday.

Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March. She was sleeping when officers executed a no-knock warrant.

Her death sparked protests and calls for the officers involved to be arrested and charged.

Muralist Jeff Huntington said the mural will be painted on a basketball court.

The project is in collaboration with the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

