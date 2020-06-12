Maryland church to discuss relocation of Confederate statue

The church director said congregation leaders plan to meet Sunday to discuss moving the statue to prevent future damage.

LOTHIAN, Md. — Officials for a congregation in Maryland say they’ll consider relocating a statue honoring a Confederate soldier that sits on church grounds after the memorial was spray painted with the word “Shame.”

Anne Arundel County resident Ulric Dahlgren told The Capital Gazette he noticed the spray paint while driving past Mt. Calvary Anglican Church in Lothian on Thursday.

Church Director R.H Tregenza said congregation leaders plan to meet Sunday to discuss moving the statue to prevent future damage.

Many Confederate monuments have been damaged or taken down during demonstrations in the weeks since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

