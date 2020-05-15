Police: Maryland man hit with broomstick, robbed nearly $5

Police say a Maryland man was hit in the head with a broomstick then robbed of nearly $5.

Annapolis Police spokeswoman Patti Norris told the Capital Gazette the robbery happened Wednesday night after an unknown assailant approached the victim on the street.

Norris says the assailant asked the victim for a dollar to take the bus before striking him with the broomstick and taking his money.

Norris says the victim suffered a small injury to his head but declined medical treatment.

